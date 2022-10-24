Eager skiers hit slopes early after first Utah snowfall

ALTA, Utah — Eager skiers didn't waste any time in hitting Utah slopes after the first snowfall of the season over the weekend.

After the Alta Ski Resort received nearly 2 feet of snow on Saturday and Sunday, skiers were seen getting an early jump on the season on Monday. Despite the lifts not running, resort officials opened up uphill travel to skiers who wanted to hike up the runs.

"We're just excited that everyone's excited about the snow and upcoming ski season," said resort spokesperson Andria Huskinson.

Alta and other Utah ski resorts aren't scheduled to officially open until mid-November.

"Got here about seven o'clock and just went up and saw the sun rise on Superior, and, you know, 2 feet of snow the last couple days is beautiful," said skier David Brooks. "It's October, you can't ask for more."

While skiers were able to enjoy their first runs of the season, officials want to make sure they realize they're doing so at their own risk.

"It's not like when we're open and we have patrollers on staff and all that," explained Huskinson.

Resorts hope the early snowfall is a good omen for a great season ahead, but Huskinson acknowledged that things can easily change.

"It went from like beautiful fall to winter overnight, but we love it. As we start getting more we'll just slowly ramp up and start getting things going."