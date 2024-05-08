Eagle Mountain home falling apart, residents claim nearby park to be the cause

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah — Eagle Mountain residents are concerned that the homes recently developed might be falling apart after one starts showing large cracks throughout the property.

Residents Tammy and Robert Anderson moved into their home after it was finished in 2021.

"When we got it at the time we had four kids and just needed a bigger home so we were pretty happy with just getting a bigger place," said Tammy. "I had actually tripped on the driveway one time and fell and broke my glasses, so it was significant within the first year we were here and apparently it wasn't covered."

Cracks are visible throughout the home. Some doors struggle to properly open and close because of the damage.

According to the Andersons, this damage began becoming more apparent during the city's development of a park located behind their home.

"When all the physical damage really started showing up and ramping up was when the development of the park, the open space in the back was being excavated and then filled in," said Robert.

They brought their concerns about the park's development to the city.

According to Eagle Mountain Communications Manager Tyler Maffitt, the environmental compliance specialist on staff ensured the park's development would be structurally sound.

"There was nothing that would've possibly caused alarm there if that changes going forward that is when we would intercede on the matter," Maffitt said.

The city considers this a civil matter between the homeowner and the builder.

The builder – Alpine Homes – sent the Andersons a letter claiming work done by their privately hired contractor altered the slope of their backyard, causing improper draining and resulting in the settling.

"The same guy did the landscaping, the deck, and the patio and he documented it all so there's clear showing of grading," Rob said.

That same letter also reads: "The geotechnical engineer also believes the recent excavation/vibration activities that occurred near [The Anderson's] rear property line for several days have exacerbated these conditions."

FOX 13 News had contacted Alpine Homes but did not comment at this time.

The Andersons say they do not have the money to pay for repairs and insurance won't cover the damage.

"Everything is very vague and it's a real big problem for buyers," Tammy said.