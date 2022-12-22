Eagle Mountain officer helps out family in need

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah — Eagle Mountain Deputy Sheriff, Blake Denney, was on his routine patrol duty when he saw a family sifting through the dumpsters behind a local business.

"I went and approached them and talked to them and in conversation, the dad said he was looking for something to give his kids for Christmas," Denney said.

At that moment, Denning's heartstrings were pulled, and he knew he had to see if there was something he could do to help.

After making contact with his boss, Denney was able to produce gift cards as Christmas gifts for the family.

"When they did that, I knew I had to do the extra steps to figure out where they live and who they were," he said.

The family was in 'complete disbelief' when he arrived to hand them the gift cards.

"The mom started tearing up instantly," he said. "The daughter was the same."

Denney's family says this is just the type of guy he is: humble and compassionate. So much so, he was even apprehensive about letting FOX 13 News share their story.

"Those poor kids needed something for Christmas and if I was that tool to help them out, I was happy to do it... I'm not somebody who likes to be pointed out for doing something, it's just doing the right thing," Denney said.

Denney says we should all look out for people that need help.

"A lot of us are prideful and don't necessarily ask for help to be able to notice people and reach out," he said. "There are always times in life we need help," he said.

If you or someone you know is in need of some resources for food or gifts this holiday season, we have resource options below: