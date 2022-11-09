Early snowfall totals bodes well for Utah's drought conditions

SALT LAKE CITY — The early snowfall seen across Utah this season is doing more than creating picturesque winter wonderland scenes; it's also providing hope for the state's drought conditions.

Snow totals during the current storm are showing big numbers in the mountain areas. As of Wednesday morning, the following areas saw plenty of snow:

Alta - Collins - 25 inches

Alta - UDOT - 23"

Park City Mountain - 22"

Canyons Village at Park City - 19"

Solitude - 18"

Snowbird - 18"

According to the Salt Lake City office of the National Weather Service, the snow water equivalent readings are extremely promising. Snow water equivalent (SWE) is the measurement of the depth of water that would cover the ground if snow was in its liquid state.

As of Wednesday, the SWE at Snowbird is at 9 inches, which is triple the median in the area of 2.3 inches. But compared to the same date two years ago, the numbers are astounding as the SWE on Nov. 9, 2020 was 0.0 inches.

Nearly all of Utah is showing extraordinary SWE numbers, with many recording numbers over 500 percent of normal.

United States Department of Agriculture Snow Water Equivalent numbers above normal on Nov. 8

If conditions continue, it could have a profound effect on the current drought in Utah. Currently, only 53.6 percent of the state is in either Extreme or Exceptional Drought conditions, down from 60 percent last month.

Along with the heavy snowfall also comes the danger of avalanches. A solo skier in the Park City Mountain Resort was caught in a triggered avalanche Wednesday morning. The skier was not injured, but the avalanche was measured at 2-feet deep and 40-feet wide.

Brighton Resort announced it will now open Friday due to the snowfall.