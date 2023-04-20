Earth Day events, film festival and world record attempt happening this weekend

Saturday is Earth Day and there are plenty of weekend events to help inspire you to head out and enjoy the beauty of Utah!

If you know of an event that isn't on this list or you have something coming up, send us the information by emailing news@fox13now.com

Here's what's happening this weekend:

DAVIS COUNTY

5K Recycle Run, Walk or Roll



In Bountiful, get your steps in for the day with this fun run happening at 9 a.m! Racers will start at the South Davis Recreation Center and registration is required to participate!

Drug Take Back Day

Clean out your medicine cabinet and dispose of medications in a safe way by participating the the Davis County take back day. Various locations throughout the county will host officials as they collect medications with the intent of safely destroying them later.

Davis County Sheriff's Office

GRAND COUNTY

Youth Garden Project's Earth Day Plant Sale

Hundreds of people head to Moab to participate in this annual plant and garden sale happening in Moab on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Also at the event will be a tool trade, most creative wagon contest, coffee & bake sale and more! The event benefits the Youth Garden Project, which serves the community by growing produce that is sold or donated to community members, schools and food pantries.

IRON COUNTY

Kite Festival

At Cedar Middle School on Saturday, students in Iron County will redeem their hard reading work over the last three months for a free kite, book or movie pass and families can enjoy vendors, health fair activities and more. Food and drinks will also be part of this family-friendly event. Happening from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SALT LAKE COUNTY

Dutch King's Day



Meet the Dutch consulate, participate in an all-ages bike ride around the Gateway, and deck yourself in orange to participate in this event focused on dutch heritage in Utah. Happening on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Gateway.

Tumbleweeds Film Festival for Kids



Kids can get in on enjoying the world of film with this two-day festival hosted at the Viridian Center in West Jordan. Film workshops, free hands-on activities, crafts and experiences for the whole family as well as animation, shorts and feature-length films will make this an event for people of all ages. Events are happening beginning at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Indian Classical Dance Showcase



On Sunday, a special showcase will explore the history of Indian Classical Dance with live music at the Mid Valley Performing arts center. It'll be a way to explore the journey of kathak through the ages as professional musicians guide the showcase. Happening at 4 p.m.

Salt Lake City Marathon

If you're a racer, this event is for you - otherwise you'll want to avoid Salt Lake City on Saturday as road closures will be persistent throughout the day for the Salt Lake City marathon. Not only will there be a marathon, racers will also participate in a half-marathon, 10K, 5K and bike tour throughout the city.

South Jordan Earth Day 10k & 5k



With a kids run, 10k and 5k, this run is perfect for the whole family to celebrate earth day in South Jordan. Happening on Saturday at Holt Farm. Registration required!

Earth Day Celebration



At this 21+ celebration, attendees can enjoy food, drinks and a silent auction featuring local businesses to support the Recycle Utah education program. Happening at Wasatch Brew Pub on Saturday from 5 to 8 p.m.

Earth Day Jordan River Clean-up



TreeUtah will be at the EcoGarden at the Day-Riverside Branch Library on Saturday to provide a free grab-n'-go breakfast followed by a community workday to clean up the Jordan River. Happening at 8 a.m. and registration is required.

UINTAH COUNTY

Drug Take Back Day

In Vernal, individuals can bring their unwanted and unneeded medication to Walmart on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to dispose of them for free and safely. The event is part of Drug Take Back Day, which is happening at locations across the nation.

UTAH COUNTY

World Record Dungeons and Dragons Event



It's not every day you get to see a world record attempt! At Provo Towne Center on Saturday, "We Geek Together" is attempting to host the largest Dungeons and Dragons Game in the history of the world. 1,000 players and 200 Dungeon Masters will be playing this singular massive campaign on 200 tables in the facility. Even if you aren't a fan, this will be quite the site to see! Happening from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Slate Canyon Saturday



Conserve Utah and Provo City are partnering for another Slate Canyon Saturday focused on taking care of Utah's natural spaces. Attendees will grrom the bike skills course, replace slae on a wooden fence, do some parking strip maintenance, clean the disc golf course, do graffiti removal and more. It'll be a chance to help out the community and clean up Slate Canyon! Free event, but reservations are suggested. Happening from 10 a.m. to noon.

WEBER COUNTY

Safe Kids Day

As the weather warms up and kids begin to head outside for outdoor playtime - Utah officials are teaming up to provide 500 bike helmets, a free family lunch and a meet and greet with Ariel and Spiderman to promote safety. Happening on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Newgate mall.

Earth Day Festival