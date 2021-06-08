Evacuations underway as East Canyon Fire threatens ranch homes, power lines

MORGAN COUNTY, Utah — Evacuations have been ordered Tuesday as a wildfire just outside East Canyon State Park in Morgan County is threatening ranch homes and power lines, fire officials say. According to Utah Fire Info, 10 homes have been evacuated.

The East Canyon Fire began around 1 p.m. and is currently estimated at 100 acres and growing rapidly due to heavy winds which are pushing the fire up the canyon. Evacuations have been ordered on the south side of State Route 66.

Matt Olsen

Ground and air resources are responding to the fire located along the highway, which is currently closed with drivers being turned around at the marina.

@UtahWildfire / Twitter