East High School baseball team fundraising after equipment is destroyed by flood

SALT LAKE CITY — East High School’s baseball team faces a murky future after floodwater ruined all of their equipment Sunday.

“It was like a giant lake. This was seven feet under water here,” said Coach Patrick Treend on the baseball field Thursday

Water from Sunday night’s downpour came up the field’s drain. Quickly filling up the baseball diamond and nearby buildings.

“This is where we kept all of our gear. We actually couldn’t get the door open. Everything inside floated away and put itself against the door,” said Coach Treend said.

The floodwater took out all the pitching machines, catching gear, helmets and jerseys.

Everything a high school baseball team needs to compete is being tossed into a garbage pile Thursday night.

“It just kind of sucks. When you imagine how much stuff you actually lost and how much of a setback it is, it feels like part of your home is just gone,” said Ryder Mortensen, team captain.

“Everything that we have accumulated to help grow the program is a sopping mess,” said Coach Treend.

Coach Patrick Treend said they have low income student athletes who can’t afford to replace damaged personal equipment.

“It’s tough. We try to bring as much equipment through fundraising for shoes and bats and whatever we can do to help out,” Coach Treend.

This flooding comes after two rough seasons. In 2020, the season was cut shortly after it started from COVID-19. In 2021, they couldn’t hold practice and only able to go to a few games.

“One thing after another. COVID, this, getting people to come out for tryouts, practices, it’s tough,” said Sam Bridges.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the team.