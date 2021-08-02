Patients moved after flooding at Primary Children's Hospital

SALT LAKE CITY — Patients at Primary Children's Hospital in Salt Lake City were forced to be moved to other locations Sunday after flooding within the facility.

The storm that caused flooding across parts of the state, including the Salt Lake area, "overwhelmed temporary roof drains placed during construction," according to Intermountain Healthcare officials.

Flooding occurred mostly in the west side of the hospital.

Clean up efforts are currently underway and the hospital is still accepting patients, although Intermountain said some people may directed to other hospitals.

All non-emergent surgeries at the hospital, along with other procedures, are being rescheduled.