East Myton Complex Fire in Duchesne Co. grows to 2,700 acres

MYTON, Utah — A pair of wildfires that merged into one fire near the town of Myton Monday has now grown to 2,700 acres.

The East Myton Fire and the North River Fire became the East Myton Complex Fire when the two fires joined.

The East Myton Fire forced evacuations in three tribal residences and one private residence, but those were lifted Monday night.

The fire threatened 10 structures, as well as oil and power infrastructure.

This comes as the state of Utah enters another wildfire season under extreme drought conditions.

On March 17, Gov. Spencer Cox declared a state of emergency as most of the state is experiencing extreme drought. The order allows for state and federal resources to be used to help farms and communities that might be impacted by what is expected to be a long, hot summer.

The drought conditions could lengthen Utah's wildfire season this year and contribute to extreme wildfires.