Two wildfires burning in Utah as most of the state remains under extreme drought conditions

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Fire Info reports two wildfires are burning in Utah as the state enters another wildfire season under extreme drought conditions.

Both fires are burning near the town of Myton, in eastern Duchesne County.

The "East Myton Fire" in Duchesne County has burned over 200 acres and is 10 percent contained, according to a tweet from Utah Fire Info. The fire is threatening structures and has forced evacuations in three tribal and one private residence.

A second fire, called the "North River Fire" has burned 50-60 acres near the border of Duchesne and Uintah counties.

On March 17, Utah Governor Spencer Cox declared a state of emergency as most of the state is experiencing extreme drought. The order allows for state and federal resources to be used to help farms and communities that might be impacted by what is expected to be a long, hot summer.

The drought conditions could lengthen Utah's wildfire season this year and contribute to extreme wildfires.

