Three dead after crash between car, semi-truck near Starvation Reservoir

DUCHESNE COUNTY, Utah — Three people died after a car crash in Duchesne County Friday afternoon.

Utah Highway Patrol said the victims were in a Kia hatchback, traveling west on U.S. Highway 40 near Starvation Reservoir. Around 2:10 p.m., an eastbound semi-truck drifted to the right, going off the road and hitting the guardrail. The truck driver then over-corrected, crossed into oncoming traffic and hit the Kia head-on.

UHP

All three people in the Kia died at the scene. The truck driver sustained non-life-threatening in juries.

The driver of the Kia was a 52-year-old woman. The two deceased passengers were a 42-year-old man and an 18-year-old man.