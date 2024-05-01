El Día del Niño: Hispanic community in Salt Lake gathers to celebrate children with free event downtown

SALT LAKE CITY — The last day of April every year marks a special occasion all across Mexico, El Día del Niño or Children’s Day, a national celebration of children and childhood.

In Salt Lake that tradition comes to life every year because of local non-profit Mujeres Unidas Utah and Aerostar Media Group.

Tuesday afternoon families from all over Salt Lake came to the 801 Event Center in Downtown to celebrate children with free activities, toys, food and clothes. The event was colorful with Disney characters greeting children, dancing kids, face painting and even free haircuts.

For many it was more than just a chance to get free resources, said the event's organizer, Belia Paz, founder of Mujeres Unidas Utah and General Manager of Aerostar Media Group,

It was an opportunity to gather and meet new people.

"The families come together, some of them do need that extra help, whether it's clothing, whether it's shoes or a toy,or they just want their kids to celebrate this day," Paz said.

