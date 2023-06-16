Electric smoker cause of deadly Layton home fire

LAYTON, Utah — A fire that destroyed a Layton home and killed several dogs this week appears to have been started by an electric smoker, leading officials to warn residents about the dangers of outdoor cooking during the summer months.

The investigation into Wednesday afternoon's fire found that hot coals or embers fell out of the smoker, igniting the deck at the home at 425 South. The fire quickly spread to the side of the home and into the attic.

Layton fire officials said the homeowner attempted to put out the fire, but the heat made it impossible. The homeowner suffered minor injuries, while three dogs were killed in the flames. A neighbor and two firefighters were also treated for smoke inhalation and heat exhaustion.

Photos show most of the home was severely damaged during the fire.

"This incident serves as a powerful reminder to prioritize fire safety, particularly as we enjoy the summer season. Together, let's ensure the safety of our homes and loved ones," the fire department wrote.

With the summer months finding many people enjoying the outdoors, the department shared tips on keeping safe when cooking outside of the kitchen:

