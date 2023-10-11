Watch Now
Worker dies from electrocution while working at Utah Chick-fil-A restaurant

Street View of Chick-Fil-A's "Mountain View Village" location in Riverton
Posted at 3:21 PM, Oct 11, 2023
RIVERTON, Utah — A man died from electrocution Wednesday while working on an appliance at a local Chick-fil-A restaurant.

The incident occurred at the fast-food chain's "Mountain View Village" location in Riverton.

Police say the victim, a 38-year-old electrician, was working on a dishwasher inside the restaurant just before noon when he was severely electrocuted. They said it appeared he was not a direct employee of Chick-fil-A, but a contractor.

Paramedics with the Unified Fire Department worked to resuscitate him, but they could not immediately transport him to a hospital due to the severity of the electrocution, according to Riverton Police. He was pronounced dead after about 30 minutes of lifesaving attempts.

Riverton Police are investigating to determine what happened and are working on notifying the victim's family.

