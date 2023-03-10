Elementary students face discipline after pointing BB guns at other Clearfield students

CLEARFIELD, Utah — Three elementary school students are facing discipline after allegedly pointing BB guns at other students in Clearfield.

In an email to parents, South Clearfield Elementary principal Robert Kinghorn said the incident occurred as students were arriving at the school Friday morning. He described the guns as "small" and said none were discharged.

Kinghorn added that it was fellow students who alerted officials to the BB guns and there is no threat at the school.

"We encourage all students, as well as our entire school community, to always be willing to seek out a wise adult and report anything they see, hear or read that makes them feel uncomfortable," wrote Kinghorn.