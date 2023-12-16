'Elevated' levels of Manganese caused yellow-tinted water, officials say

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — The Weber Basin Water Conservancy District has found that 'elevated' levels of manganese were the culprit for water across Davis and Weber Counties. The water was still determined to be safe to drink.

Last week residents were sharing photos and voiced concerns when their water was found to be colored yellow. According to the press release, it was later found that the water at the time was safe to drink and met all EPA water quality standards despite being yellow.

"EPA water quality standards. In a few of these samples, the District has found the manganese level to be elevated which has resulted in some yellow tinting to the water," read the report in part. "Manganese is a mineral that is found naturally in many surface and groundwater sources. Water passing through soil and rock in the watershed can dissolve minerals, such as manganese, and carry them to the water treatment plants."

According to the release, manganese levels are typically lower during the winter months, and thus the ozone system was shut down beforehand for necessary repairs. With the ozone system now having finished repairs and returning to operation, the color of the water, or lack thereof, should return.

Anyone with questions about the incident is asked to call 801-771-1677.