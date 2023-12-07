Yellow water seen in Utah cities safe to drink, officials say

CLEARFIELD, Utah — Everyone's been warned about the dangers of consuming yellow snow, but there seems to be no concerns with yellow water reportedly being seen in several Utah cities Thursday.

Along with a photo of yellow water coming out of a bathtub faucet, Clearfield City officials used social media to let residents know that samples taken show the water remains to safe to drink, although they do not know the cause of the discoloration.

According to the post, residents in other areas such as Roy, Layton, Syracuse and Kaysville are also seeing the discolored water.

"None of the cities are sure what the source or cause of the yellow water is yet," the city wrote. "We've been working with each other and Weber Basin Water to figure it out."

Clearfield is asking residents with yellow water to inform the city so they can map out the impacted areas.

