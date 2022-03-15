Elko Police looking for man who 'propositioned' teenage girl

ELKO, Nev. — Police in Elko, Nevada are looking to identify a man who they say was acting suspiciously toward a 15-year-old girl outside her school.

The man approached the girl Monday morning around 8:30 a.m. near Elko High School and asked her if she wanted to make $100, police said. Officials did not state whether he said anything further, but said the girl "declined." She then told her father, who called the police.

The girl described the man as 30-40 years old, white, bald, clean-shaven, heavyset, estimated at about 240 pounds, and "taller."

The man was reportedly wearing a gray shirt and black sunglasses. He was driving a light blue, older model, square-bodied car.

"At this time, law enforcement is unaware of the identity or intentions of this subject. Police would like to identify him and contact him regarding this incident," the department wrote in an announcement.

Anyone who sees a man matching the description or recognizes him is asked to call police at (775) 777-7300 or dial 911.