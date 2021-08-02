Enoch community comes together to cleanup following devastating flooding

ENOCH, Utah — Dozens of people showed up down streets hit heavy by flooding in Enoch Monday morning, ready to work. About 10 percent of the city’s population, roughly 200 homes, experienced flooding in Sunday night’s storm that brought heavy rainfall and hail.

WATCH: Enoch under state of emergency

“The biggest concern right now is there are going to be families that are in need of assistance that they are just not going to be able to, themselves, get their basements to a state where they can start fresh,” Enoch City Mayor Geoffrey Chesnut said.

Neighbors, friends and even strangers showed up looking to help again Monday morning, after clearing out most of the water Sunday night.

“I started getting texts at like six in the morning, which was kind of annoying because I didn’t go to bed until 3 am, but yeah, people just started texting and calling and they wanted to come help,” James Peterson said with a laugh. While his basement also flooded, his focus Monday was organizing volunteers to help with clean up. It was overwhelming to see how many people showed up to help.

It has been incredible to see the community support, Keith Rigtrup said.

“People that I have never met have showed up, they are in there taking care of things,” he said.

The day after the storm: a look at the damage as people try to help clean up after a fast and furious storm moved through the area last night. 200 homes in #Enoch flooded. #UTWX @fox13 pic.twitter.com/skypUuNBEM — Sydney Glenn (@SydneyGlennTV) August 2, 2021

People who have experienced damage should report the damage on the city’s website, Chesnut said. Although most don’t have flood insurance, they are not being forgotten and resources are out there, he said.

“There’s not insurance and the issue is, we don’t live in a flood plain, so even if we did, flood insurance is very expensive and a lot of our families, we live in a modest community where a lot of families, an extra $100 on their mortgage would be a substantial effort,” he said.

It has been an emotional journey, but luckily everything lost can be replaced, Rigtrup said.

“It is just tough, that’s a lot of memories, but bottom line is everybody is okay,” he said.

A Red Cross emergency center has been set up in Enoch at 451 East Midvalley Road. It will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Residents can pick up cleaning supplies, food, water and more.

There is also a need for donations with neighbors telling FOX 13 News this fundraising effort for Cedar City flooding, will also support them.