More flash flooding hits Iron County; Closures expected on I-15

CEDAR CITY, Utah — Cedar City is again being hit with rain, hail and flash flooding.

An official Flash Flood Warning was issued for Cedar City and Enoch through 6:45 p.m. Sunday.

The National Weather Service also issued a "Flash Flood Emergency" for the area:

"This is a life threatening situation. Seek higher ground NOW. If the vehicle stalls, leave it immediately. Rising water may engulf the vehicle and sweep it away," the NWS wrote on Twitter.

Flooding has been seen and reported in the area Sunday afternoon, as well as nickel-to-quarter-sized hail.

Gayla Webb Hailstones from Sunday's storm in Enoch, Utah (Iron County)

"Never drive over flooded roads...just don't do it!" the National Weather Service tweeted.

I-15 was also closed in both directions at milepost 64 (1000 East in Cedar City). It was partially reopened a short time later, but the Utah Department of Transportation is still advising drivers of intermittent closures in the area. No reason for the closure or estimated time of full reopening has been given yet.

The road raised several inches and water is flowing underneath it. #CedarCity #utwx pic.twitter.com/lah6eEiu8U — Jesse Harris (@elforesto) August 1, 2021

Cedar City and other parts of Iron County have been hit hard by rainstorms in the past several days, which have led to heavy flash flooding and major damage to some homes and property.