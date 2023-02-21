Epic snowfall makes a dent in Utah's drought, but it will take years to overcome

SALT LAKE CITY — A predicted "massive winter storm" will add to Utah’s snowpack, which is already above the April peak, but it will take several years of above-average snowpack for water bodies like the Great Salt Lake and Lake Powell to fill, according to the Utah Department of Natural Resources.

“This is our opportunity year,” said Division of Water Resources Director Candice Hasenyager.

“In order to take full advantage of our plentiful snowpack, we must continue to use our water wisely. One good snow year won’t pull the state out of drought. And by using less water, we will become more drought resilient.”

To track "all things Great Salt Lake," including its potential recovery, DNR created a website where the public can go for information on what's being done and why the lake is so important to Utah's ecosystems.

But because of this year's considerable snowfall, the Great Salt Lake has risen 18 inches since its historic low in November, 2022, already eclipsing the one foot it rose in all of last year.

Governor Cox also issued an executive order to raise the Great Salt Lake causeway berm from 4,187 feet to 4,192 feet to take advantage of the above normal snowpack this year and capture as much water from the spring runoff as possible.

Though this year's snowpack is good news for the state, twenty-four of the 47 reservoirs the DNR monitors are below 55%, which is about the same as last year but still about 10% lower than normal for this time of year.

Of the 63 measured streams, 24 are currently flowing below normal.