Esports officially sanctioned as Utah high school activity

SALT LAKE CITY — Video games are no longer just for students to play after school, at least not in the Beehive State as the Utah High School Activities Association has officially sanctioned esports as an activity.

The UHSAA made the announcement Monday, with esports set to become a sanctioned activity starting in the 2025-26 school year. In its release, the organization said the move marks "a significant milestone in the Association's efforts to provide increased opportunities for student engagement."

Utah now becomes one of nearly two dozen states that sanction high school esports competitions. Students at hundreds of U.S. colleges and universities, including the University of Utah, also participate in esports events, with some students receiving millions in scholarships.

While esports have been a part of Utah high schools for years, students will now be able to compete in organized competitions run by the UHSAA, with the inaugural season running from January through April. Students will represent their schools while competing in a variety of undisclosed video games.

"We are thrilled to announce the sanctioning of esports as an official activity within the UHSAA," said Rob Cuff, Executive Director of the Utah High School Activities Association. "Esports provides a unique avenue for student engagement and competition, and we believe it has the potential to enrich the high school experience for a wide range of students."