Expect 'minor delays' on I-15 in Lehi for light pole removal

LEHI, Utah — The Utah Department of Transportation is warning that drivers in Lehi should expect "minor delays" on I-15 as crews work to remove light poles along the freeway.

Lane closures will be in place beginning Monday, August 1, to Friday, August 5 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day.

Two northbound lanes and one southbound lane will be closed between the Lehi 200 North and Main Street interchanges.

In December, a winter storm knocked over one of the light poles onto the freeway. Since then, UDOT conducted an investigation into other light poles to make sure they were safe and secure.

UDOT originally removed 27 light poles that were 120-feet tall and found they were manufactured incorrectly, so they're removing the other poles in the area.

The replacement poles will be covered under the warranty, UDOT said, and they'll inspect them annually to continue to ensure they're safe.