Part of I-15 closed in northern Utah County, creating backups for miles

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — Part of I-15 closed in North Utah County near Lehi for emergency maintenance on Monday afternoon.

According to Utah Highway Patrol (UHP), northbound traffic will be diverted off at milepost 282 and southbound traffic will be divert off at 284.

Traffic was backed up for several miles as of 1:30 p.m.

UHP advises drivers to plan ahead and search for alternate routes.

According to Sergeant Roden with UHP, the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) is repairing light poles in the middle of the freeway.

A UDOT spokesperson tells FOX 13 more than one light pole fell onto the road Sunday night due to high winds and had to be moved, causing UDOT to start inspecting other poles in the area near Triumph Boulevard.

On Monday, UDOT inspectors found several other poles in the same area with stress fractures caused by years of wear and tear. So, UDOT made the decision to remove them due to the risk of them falling during Monday night's upcoming storm.

There was no given completion time for the project but UDOT hopes to be finished before the evening commute.

