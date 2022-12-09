Watch Now
Experienced snowmobiler dies after crash with boulder in Wasatch County

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah — An experienced snowmobiler died Tuesday after crashing into a boulder in the Lake Creek area near Tower Mountain in Wasatch County.

The man was identified as 51-year-old Bruce Cook from Highland.

Cook was riding with a "well-equipped" group, officials said, when his snowmobile hit a boulder that was hidden under fresh snowfall.

He was pronounced dead at the scene from injuries sustained in the accident.

Crews from Wasatch County Fire, Search and Rescue, State Parks and the Sheriff's deputies responded to the call for help at about 12:30 p.m. on December 6.

Officials extended their heartfelt condolences to the Cook family and friends that were impacted by the death.

