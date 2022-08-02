Explosions, flying trampolines rain down during Springville storms

SPRINGVILLE, Utah — Residents in Springville spent the day surveying damage and cleaning up debris after a strong storm moved through the area Monday night.

One family experienced devastating damage all within a five minute span.

"It sounded like a bomb went off," explained resident Kim Griggs.

Inside her home with her kids and their friends watching a movie, Griggs heard an explosion around 9 p.m. when the storm arrived.

"I called Springville police to have them come look at it; anyways, when I got off the phone with them, I started recording and that's when you see the three other explosions," explained Griggs.

The tree outside near the backyard had come down on a power line, before eventually falling into Griggs' neighbor's yard. Security camera video also showed the front of the home being damaged, along with a trampoline that fly overhead and in-between parked trucks.

"You can see the damage on the side where it put a hole in our house basically, and there is still a spring up there; but, the Ring camera did pick up the tramp coming up over our house and hitting both of our trucks."

Griggs said the damage is definitely visible on both of her cars.

"One of the trucks has a hole that is punctured through it, and then basically both of the sides of where the trampoline landed, it's banged up a lot."

While the storm surely packed a punch, Griggs says she feels pretty lucky that she didn't have more damage.

"That tree is giant, and if it fell any other which way than it did, it could have hit houses."

Griggs added this is a storm she will remember for quite some time, saying she has lived in Springville her entire life and only remembers one other storm being as bad as the one the family dealt on Monday.