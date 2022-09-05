Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Explosions reported during house fire in West Jordan

Video from David Delgado shows a house fire in West Jordan early Sunday morning.
Posted at 7:48 PM, Sep 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-04 21:50:05-04

WEST JORDAN, Utah — A house in West Jordan caught fire early Sunday morning, and the flames also damaged some nearby vehicles.

The fire started around 4:30 a.m. at 8490 S. 2700 West.

West Jordan Fire Department said some RVs and trailers were impacted. The severity of damage to the home and other property was not immediately available.

Fire department officials said it's believed that the fire was somehow caused by propane tanks, but the exact cause is being investigated. Witnesses reported explosions during the fire.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere