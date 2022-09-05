Explosions reported during house fire in West Jordan

WEST JORDAN, Utah — A house in West Jordan caught fire early Sunday morning, and the flames also damaged some nearby vehicles.

The fire started around 4:30 a.m. at 8490 S. 2700 West.

West Jordan Fire Department said some RVs and trailers were impacted. The severity of damage to the home and other property was not immediately available.

Fire department officials said it's believed that the fire was somehow caused by propane tanks, but the exact cause is being investigated. Witnesses reported explosions during the fire.