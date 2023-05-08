Extra caution, even lifejackets encouraged to keep pets safe from rushing water

SALT LAKE CITY — Local officials are warning the public to keep pets away from rising waterways where the flow is fast and unforgiving.

"There’s a lot of force behind that kind of volume of water, and people just don’t understand," said Clint Mecham, Salt Lake County's Director of Emergency Management. "If you don’t have a need to be around that water, just flat stay away. It’s very cold, there’s a lot of debris in it, you might be standing on a bank that’s undercut because of the flow, and you just don’t know if you’re going to go in and we just don’t want to see anyone hurt."

He says they are watching areas like Millcreek this week where the snowpack above is melting and the icy cold water is coming down at a furious pace.

"It’s a perfect place to come during the week. Best getaway," Guy Holm of Millcreek said as he, his wife and their dog Poppy walked along the creek. "Poppy loves it. It’s her happy place."

But the couple added that they've been on high alert after hearing about at least two dogs who were swept away in rushing water at local creeks this past week.

"It’s scary and it’s heartbreaking," Nancy Holm said. "Absolutely heartbreaking because the owners weren’t that far away from their dogs. They were just a few seconds behind them."

"Have to be super careful up here, for sure!" she added. "We keep [our dog] on a leash because there’s things she likes to chase, and sometimes those things head toward the water and we want to keep her at a safe distance from the water."

The Holms said just last week, they were in the very same campground walking along the water with their dog in knee-high snow.

"It’s just crazy how much has melted off and how much is coming down now," Nancy said.

At Paw Paws Dogwash & Boutique, co-owner Conner Gempeler said a lifejacket is a good option for pets when they're near any kind of water — adding that it could "absolutely" save their life. The dog boutique just received a new shipment of lifejackets for dogs ranging in sizes from extra-extra-small to extra-large.

"Just like a human, right? If you’re near the water and not a competent swimmer, lifejacket's a good idea," Gempeler said.

He says many people will buy them for boating, but it's not a bad idea whenever around the water since not all dogs are good swimmers.

"I had a bulldog years ago — he would sink!" he said.

Gempeler says dog owners should make sure to have the right fit on the lifejacket by measuring the animal's chest right behind their front legs.

Mecham says if a pet or someone else falls into the rushing water, the best way to help is by calling 911 immediately and not jumping in after them.

"Try and keep up with that person as they move and you can give an updated report on their location," he said. "That way when the fire crews arrive, they can set up below where they're coming and scoop them out that way. If you go in after them, you’re going to have the same exact problems that they’re going through. Just instantly incapacitated and add to the problem rather than create a solution. "

But he advised especially right now, the best option is to keep pets and loved ones at a safe distance from the rushing water.