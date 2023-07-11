F-35s from Hill Air Force Base to perform All-Star Game flyover

SEATTLE — Even though Utah doesn't have a Major League Baseball team, the state will be well represented at tonight's All-Star Game in Seattle.

During Tuesday's opening festivities, four F-35s from the 388th Fighter Wing stationed at Hill Air Force Base will perform a flyover as Brian McKnight sings the national anthem inside T-Mobile Park.

In preparation for the performance, the F-35s left the Utah base Monday and touched down in Seattle hours later.

"Looking forward to this patriotic moment to kick off a hallmark game of American’s favorite pastime," tweeted Sen. Mitt Romney.

Coverage of the 93rd MLB All-Star Game will begin on FOX 13 at 5 p.m.