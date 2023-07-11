Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

F-35s from Hill Air Force Base to perform All-Star Game flyover

Hill Air Force Base F35s.png
388th Fighter Winger / AP Photo/Julio Cortez<br/>
Hill Air Force Base F35s.png
Posted at 10:15 AM, Jul 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-11 12:15:02-04

SEATTLE — Even though Utah doesn't have a Major League Baseball team, the state will be well represented at tonight's All-Star Game in Seattle.

During Tuesday's opening festivities, four F-35s from the 388th Fighter Wing stationed at Hill Air Force Base will perform a flyover as Brian McKnight sings the national anthem inside T-Mobile Park.

In preparation for the performance, the F-35s left the Utah base Monday and touched down in Seattle hours later.

"Looking forward to this patriotic moment to kick off a hallmark game of American’s favorite pastime," tweeted Sen. Mitt Romney.

Coverage of the 93rd MLB All-Star Game will begin on FOX 13 at 5 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere