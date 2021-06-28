FAA, NTSB investigating fatal small plane crash in Cache Valley

NORTH LOGAN, Utah — Investigators are trying to find answers after a small plane crashed into a home Saturday night in Cache Valley.

The single-engine, two-seat aircraft took off from Logan-Cache Airport before crashing into the roof of a house on Meadow Lark Lane, North Logan.

The pilot, who was the only person on board, died instantly.

Sunday, officials with the National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration were combing through the wreckage. The plane will soon be taken to a warehouse for further investigation.

“There is some extremely valuable information, factual data to be collected at the accident scene,” said Fabian Salazar, an air safety investigator with the NTSB.

One witness described the plane as flying low before it crashed. He also noted gusty winds in the area on Saturday evening.

A surveillance video from a neighbor who lives close to the accident site appears to show the plane falling from the sky.

Authorities have not identified the victim, but a family friend tells FOX 13 he was a professional pilot with thousands of hours of flight time.

It is believed the victim lived in Cache Valley.

The NTSB says its preliminary investigation into the crash will be complete in two weeks, but the final report could take more than a year.