One dead after small plane crashes into North Logan house

NORTH LOGAN, Utah — The pilot of a small airplane was killed Saturday night after crashing into a house in North Logan.

The victim, whose name was not released, was the only person on the plane.

The single-engine SeaRey LSX crashed around 8:30 p.m. near 2200 Meadow Lark Lane. Photos from the scene show the plane lodged into the roof of the house.

Luckily, North Park Police say nobody was home at the time of the crash.

A medical examiner was en route to the scene, police said, but crews had not yet recovered the victim's body as of Saturday night.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the incident.

FOX 13 will provide updates to this story online and on the air as more information becomes available.