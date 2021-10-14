Facing shortage, Jordan School District offers incentives for substitute teachers

WEST JORDAN, Utah — The Jordan School District announced a incentive pay program Thursday to entice new substitute teachers.

Facing an employee shortage seen in other industries, the district will pay up to $500 for substitute teachers who work a certain number of days between Oct. 25 and Dec. 15, 2021.

Those who enter the incentive program cannot cancel a previously accepted substitute teaching job.

For more information on the program, contact Sandy Riesgraf at 801-567-8290 or Doug Flagler at 801-567-8337.