Falling equipment kills employee at Clearfield factory

CLEARFIELD, Utah — An employee at a factory in Clearfield was killed Wednesday morning after being hit by falling equipment.

The 27-year-old victim was working at the Utility Trailer Manufacturing factory with other employees just after 6:30 a.m. when equipment suspended over the workers fell.

First responders from the Clearfield Police Department and North Davis Fire district arrived and found coworkers attempting CPR on the man, but after being transported to Holy Cross Hospital in Layton, he died shortly after due to the head injury he suffered.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is currently on the scene and is investigating the death.

While the employee is not being identified until family is notified, police say he was an Ogden resident.

"Our condolences are offered to the family, friends, co‐workers, and all those affected by this incident," Clearfield police wrote in a statement.

