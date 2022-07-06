KAYSVILLE, Utah — Friends, family, and teammates of 8-year-old Macie Hill gathered in the parking lot of her cheer studio for a prayer vigil Tuesday night.

Macie was killed while participating in the City of Kaysville’s Fourth of July parade.

On Tuesday night, Macie’s friends and teammates all wore her favorite color, pink, and released yellow balloons into the sky.

Read - 'She was princess of their family,' 8-year-old killed in parade accident remembered by community

Ryan Dopp, the family’s bishop, told FOX 13 News that it made perfect sense to host the vigil at the Patriot Cheer All-Stars facility because that is what she loved to do.

Her coaches told the crowd that she was a hard worker with a lot of love for the sport and her teammates.

“She would’ve done anything for you girls here,” said one of her coaches. “I had the privilege of doing weekly lessons with Macie for the past year and I tell you, she would take any correction and wholeheartedly try her hardest.”

“What we’ve observed is a community coming together, a community showing love and support for another, and recognizing that individuals and that our children and those we are around are important in our lives. That’s the testament of an eight-year-old little girl who can bring our community together like this,” said Dopp.

Before the vigil, a grief counselor met with her teammates to help them process their loss and the trauma of watching it happen.

Dopp said the family is overwhelmed by the support they’ve seen, not only locally but also nationwide. As of right now, the GoFundMe at over $97,000.

The Kaysville Police Department and the mayor’s office have not released any new information regarding the details of her death.

A spokesperson with the police department said the accident is still being investigated and that it could take days before they confirm where Macie was at the time she was hit during the parade.