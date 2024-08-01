Family charged in 12-year-old child abuse death appear in court

OGDEN, Utah — The family members charged in the alleged child abuse of a 12-year-old West Haven boy appeared in court for the first time Thursday.

Shane Peterson, his wife, Nichole Scott, and son, Tyler, were in an Ogden courtroom after being charged with starving Shane's son, Gavin, to death last month.

During the hearing, Judge Camillie Neider warned those in the courtroom to refrain from outbursts.

Attorneys for Peterson and his family, as well as those for the State, went over procedural issues before Judge Neider set October 10 as the date for a preliminary hearing.

Many of Peterson's coworkers showed up to the courtroom for the hearing, still in disbelief about what happened inside the home.

"I wasn’t a fan, but I never imagined he could do something this horrendous," said Susan Phillips.

Some who went to school with 21-year-old Tyler Peterson believe he was manipulated by Shane to go ahead with the alleged abuse.

"A lot of people have talked about that," said Jeniffer Rodriguez, who worked with both Shane and Tyler, "but we don’t know. I guess I just have this soft spot in my heart for Tyler."

"He got groomed," added Cookie Castro. "He just did what he was told."

Weber County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the West Haven home on reports of an unresponsive 12-year-old child. After arriving, first responders performed CPR on Gavin before he was taken to the hospital where he died.

An examination of Gavin's body showed he had experienced malnutrition to the point where his organs had "shut down completely," arresting information stated.

Officials seized the phones of the three who have been charged with Gavin's death, uncovering graphic details of the abuse the boy suffered.

Conversations between Peterson, Scott and Tyler discussed hitting and beating Gavin with a pinata stick, not feeding him and only giving him one-third of a cup of water or a piece of bread with mustard.