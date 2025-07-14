Community garden thefts take food from those who benefit from it in Spanish Fork

SPANISH FORK, Utah — Recent thefts have impacted a community garden in Spanish Fork, but the organization behind the garden says while the crimes are a setback, it doesn’t outweigh all the garden's much-needed benefits.

From tomatoes and pumpkins to garlic and herbs, the garden run by Community Action Services and Food Bank offers a full plate of options.

“We started with nothing. It was just an empty lot,” explained Hilllary Whittaker, the garden's program manager.

Both Whittaker and Jessica Miller, along with the Spanish Fork community, planted the seeds that allowed this garden to grow.

“It really is an opportunity for those in the community who may not have access to a place to grow their own food and have that nutrition that comes from fresh fruits and vegetables to have access to that in Spanish Fork," added Miller, the chief impact officer with Community Action Services and Food Bank.

The important thing that people often misunderstand is that the garden is not communal.

“I found out that there was produce being taken from some of the plots," Whittaker explained. "People rent these beds for $20 for the entire year to grow their own food, and they get to keep what they’re growing. So, when we have people coming in, it’s taking the fruits of their labor.”

The theft doesn’t just impact their own services, but Whittaker says it also affects the food that goes directly onto some families’ tables. While taking garlic and pumpkins may seem harmless, she said they’re things that typically take the longest to grow.

Due to the thefts, the garden has come up with a solution.

“We will be setting up a bookcase right outside the garden, that is going to be open for the general public to take produce from,” said Whittaker.

Miller is seeing more people come into their Community Action Pantry, and as the need for food grows, they hope the community works with them so that more people can enjoy the fruits and vegetables of their labor.

“It’s called a community garden," Miller shared, "and this garden has created community.”

Organizers say they’re in need of more signage to help educate people in the community about the garden.

Community Action Services and Food Bank also said it can be difficult to finance projects such as the garden While they’ve had great support, they’re also hoping to connect with local businesses who may be interested in sponsoring their garden.