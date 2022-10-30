Family concerned after stranger attempts to kidnap teen outside Lehi corn maze

LEHI, Utah — A Utah teenager said a stranger tried to kidnap her near the parking lot of a popular local corn maze Saturday night.

The girl's parents are grateful she got away, but they're concerned for other families because the suspect also got away after what they called a "brazen" attempt in such a public place.

Bailey Gallagher, 14, said she was with a group of friends at Cornbelly's Corn Maze & Pumpkin Fest, located at Thanksgiving Point in Lehi. Around 10:30 p.m., she stepped away and called a family member to arrange a ride home.

Bailey said she was on the phone for about five minutes, standing just outside the entrance to Cornbelly's in a spot between the corn maze and the parking lot. As soon as she hung up her phone, she turned around and was face-to-face with a stranger wearing a dark sweatshirt with the hood up. She said the man grabbed her by the shoulders, shook her, then grabbed her wrists and tried to pull her toward the parking lot.

She screamed, which caught the attention of nearby bystanders. Bailey said the man ran off through the parking lot as soon as he saw people looking at him.

Bailey called her friends, and together they went to the police. Officers who were stationed at the corn maze searched the area but were unable to find the suspect.

A spokesperson for Lehi City confirmed to FOX 13 News that they received the report. The suspect was described as being in his 30s or 40s, about 5'10", with dark brown eyes and a short, thick, dark-colored beard. He was wearing a dark-colored hoodie and black sweatpants.

"He didn't talk to me at all, he didn't say anything, and you could just hear him grunting, trying to fight back, to pull me away," Bailey said.

She got away uninjured, but shaken up.

"The first thought that I had is, 'OK, she's OK, she got away,' so I'm really proud of her that she was able to, you know, fight it," said David Gallagher, Bailey's dad.

Bailey's parents said it was worrisome how the man seemingly attempted to abduct their daughter in a public place where police patrolled, and targeted a teenager who — fortunately — was strong enough to get away, whereas other children who are younger and smaller might not be able to.

"It makes me concerned that he obviously got away and could grab anybody," said Brooke Gallagher, Bailey's mom. "So that's my concern... to make other parents aware that somebody's out there... [and] they're willing to do that again, you know?"