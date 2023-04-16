Family continues to mourn after bodycam video shows man killed by Sandy police officer

SANDY, Utah — On Friday, Sandy Police released camera video of the night an officer shot and killed 33-year-old Dylan Murphy.

WATCH: Sandy Police release videos from fatal officer-involved shooting

His sister, Laecie Horn, has now watched that video of her brother’s death several times.

“He was a good human. That’s it. He really was a good man, good little brother,” she said.”

She said Dylan battled addiction and mental health issues, which is why her other brother KC called police on that night, March 26th.

He reported Dylan had severely slit his wrists and KC was scared he was going to bleed out.

“He’s tried to check himself in, he told me he’s having thoughts they were intrusive. He really wanted help,” she said.

She said she is still in disbelief that her brother is gone.

“I find myself calling his phone on accident,” said Horn, “Just the other day. I miss him very much and I don’t know what I’m gonna go through without it.”

She compared the police body camera and dash camera footage with a neighbor’s Ring camera footage, and Laecie said things don’t add up.

“There’s no lights on, he didn’t turn them on,” she said, “And then this video ends. So, where’s the rest of the shootings he just did, why did they have to cut that out? I’m confused.”

She said the Ring camera video shows the car lights turned on, which a neighbor said happened after he woke up from the sounds of the original gunshots.

“That officer clearly fired another shot with his lights on,” she said. “He shoots another round into my brother who I clearly know at this point from seeing their footage that he was already dead. I wanna know specifically why the officers that I gave all that trust to specifically I didn’t go crazy this whole entire time, I trusted them. I waited for the footage to come out before I made any type of assumptions, and I’ve seen how crazy my brother was but then they doctored stuff.”

She said she does forgive the officer.

“I just hope that this officer gets the chance to come to terms with whatever happened that night,” Horn said.

She also added that she hopes it never happens to another family again, and that there are better resources for those struggling with mental health issues and addiction, as well as the police response to cases like Dylan’s.

“I have to say if I was the officer in the situation, I couldn’t say that I wouldn’t defend myself, but I also would have been paying attention to surroundings and knowing, hey, I’ve got this guy that I really want to, I want to get down out of this mental health situation. Let me get to him somehow safer or you know let him feel more calm about me,” she said.

Her wish is that Dylan’s story will bring people together to get people like her brother the help that they need.

“I hope that we can just become a community and figure it out together as a team,” Horn said.