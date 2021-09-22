Family demands attorney representing Laundrie family remove Petito photos

The attorney representing Gabby Petito's family delivered a cease-and-desist letter to the Laundrie family lawyer, demanding he remove photos of Gabby from his Yelp and social media pages.

A copy of the letter shared Wednesday by Richard Stafford mentioned how the Petito family had attempted to remove photos from Steven Bertolino's site, but "were informed that only the business owner can add or remove pictures."

"Furthermore, the Petito and Schmidt family demand that you cease and desist posting pictures of Gabby Petito to any and all of your social media pages, web pages or advertisements in an effort to gain business," wrote Stafford. "I am sure this will be taken care of by 2pm or I will take further action on behalf of Gabby’s family."

As of noon MST, it appears that Bertolino has removed all photos from his Yelp site. A note at the top of the site from Yelp management reads, "This business is being monitored by Yelp's Support team for content related to media reports."

The New York Post documented Monday how Bertolino's page had been flooded with negative reviews from those angry that he has agreed to represent the Laundrie family.

It appears most of the negative reviews have been removed and users are no longer able to post.

"This business recently received increased public attention in the news, which often means people come to this page to post their views on the news rather than a first-hand consumer experience. As a result, we’ve temporarily disabled the ability to post content about this business," a message reads when users attempt to post a review.