Family displaced after overnight fire destroys Taylorsville home

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — A Taylorsville family has been displaced after an overnight fire burned through their home just days before Christmas.

Although the house was full of people at the time the fire started, officials say none of the five adults and three children inside were injured. Neighbors who attempted to put out the fire before crews arrived were treated on the scene for possible smoke inhalation.

Frigid temperatures and windy conditions made putting out the fire difficult for firefighters who had to battle the elements along with the flames.

"When it's cold, it is difficult. It gets icy, it gets slick for the crews working," said Dustin Dern, operations chief with the Unified Fire Authority.

According to fire officials, ammunition in the garage of the home went off when fire reached that area.

A nearby transformer was also damaged in the fire, causing 16 houses to temporarily lose power.

The cause of the fire is still unknown, but the house is expected to be declared a total loss.