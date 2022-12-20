2 homes damaged, no injuries in Provo fire

PROVO, Utah — No one was injured during an early morning fire that impacted two homes in Provo on Tuesday.

The fire started just before 3 a.m. at a home located in the 770 East block of 200 North, before extending to the detached garage of a nearby house.

Officials said a family of five has been displaced and receiving assistance from the American Red Cross after the fire caused significant damage to their home. The garage at the other house was also heavily damaged along with one vehicle inside.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.