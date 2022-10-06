Family doesn't blame driver after 5-year-old Roy child hit by truck

SALT LAKE CITY — A five-year-old boy remains hospitalized Thursday, one day after being hit by a pickup truck while riding his bike near his home in Roy.

Bentley Roberts was out riding bikes with his friend when he was hit, according to his mother, Jennifer Roberts.

Jennifer says she was at the store when Bentley and his friend were crossing the street around 6 p.m. at the intersection of 4400 South and 2675 West. She says the pickup driver was pulling an enclosed trailer and was stopped at the intersection. The driver saw Bentley's friend go by, but didn't see him and thought it was safe to go.

"He started going and he ended up hitting Bentley and ran him over at the back tire," Jennifer said.

Bentley's mother returned to the area at the same time as the paramedics.

"Scared seeing him laying there in the middle of the street not moving," she said. "I was pretty scared, shooken up."

Jennifer reached out to Bentley's grandmother, April Roberts, shortly after it happened.

"She told me he got hit and they were taking him to McKay-Dee and you know he wasn't doing too good," April said.

The grandmother got emotional when talking about the incident involving her grandson.

"It just made my heart just totally break, and I know, like, driving down there to go see him, I just kept fearing the worst," April said.

Bentley would later be airlifted from Ogden to Primary Children's Hospital where he is recovering from a lacerated liver and fractures to his pelvic and hip areas.

The Roy City Police Department say they don't believe impairment or speeding played a contributing factor, adding the driver was cooperating with the investigation.

Police believe the accident stemmed from a visibility issue, and that because of Bentley's smaller stature and the low-profile bike he was riding, the driver was unable to see him from his pickup truck.

Family say Bentley, who they describe as a happy and kind kindergartner at Venture Academy, is responsive as he continues to recover.

Both Jennifer and April had an emotional message for the driver in this incident.

"Just let him know we have no ill will feelings towards him, we don't blame him at all," April said.

"I'm not mad at the driver or anything," added Jennifer.

Family members of Bentley have started a GoFundMe page to help with his medical bills.