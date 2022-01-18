Family friend selling merchandise to raise money for Asiata family

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Community support is pouring in to help the three families whose lives are forever changed after a deadly shooting last week in West Valley City.

Two teens were killed, and a third is continuing his fight to survive in the hospital.

LINKS: How to help families of West Valley City shooting victims

That’s why a local company decided they’d use their resources to help the Asiata family, whose 15-year-old son Ephraim is slowly making progress at the hospital.

Kody Thompson owns a company called Tytan Athletics, and he decided to help the family by creating custom clothing with Ephraim’s name on it.

“We didn’t do it just to be like, 'Hey, look at us;' We did it because we saw a kid in need,” said Thompson, a family friend. "Thankfully there’s been so many people that have gone on and bought those items and at the end of the day, they should be the ones getting the thanks."

All of the proceeds will benefit the Asiata family.

“I’ve had two kids in the NICU, so I know how expensive it can be. The last thing they want to be focusing on are the medical bills instead of their kid at this time, and so we thought it might be something nice we can do,” Thompson said.

They’ve already received multiple orders for these t-shirts, hoodies, and more.

This online store dedicated to Ephraim has already raised over $7,000.

Click here to visit the online store.