How to help families of West Valley City shooting victims

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Online fundraising campaigns have been set up for the three teenage boys who were shot Thursday in West Valley City. Two of them passed away, while the third is hospitalized in critical condition.

All three boys attended and played football at Hunter High School.

Tivani Lopati, 14, was killed in the shooting. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help his family with funeral costs. Click here to view or donate.

Paul Tahi, 15, also died after being shot. A GoFundMe for his family's funeral expenses can also be found here.

Tivani Lopati, 14, was critically wounded and was still in the hospital as of the latest update. There is also a GoFundMe to help his family with medical expenses, which can be found here.