Family, friends celebrate the life of St. George toddler after tragic death

ST. GEORGE, Utah — Friends and family are remembering a two-year-old Washington County girl on Saturday, who was allegedly killed by her stepfather last month.

Emmaline Mitchell spent the two years of her life spreading joy to others.

"She showed love to everybody she met," said Tammy Fuller Teeples, Emmaline's maternal grandmother. "She, you know, is just happy and thinks everybody is her friend."

READ: Stepfather arrested for child abuse after death of 2-year-old St. George girl

A 35-minute video during the celebration of life held for Emmaline is something Teeples says really encompassed the highs of her granddaughter's life.

"It showcased exactly who she was from birth to 27 months. She was that happy spirit and that's just amazing," said Teeples.

About 50 family members, friends, loved ones and even those who never met Emmaline packed into a St. George clubhouse to honor the life she lived.

As the video played, showing pictures and videos of Emmaline, tears were shed and a few laughs could be heard as Emmaline's spirit was front and center on a projection screen.

"We found out about little Miss Emmaline and her tragedy and I just, I felt I had this strong urge to help the family out somehow," said Jerry Hall, a member of the St. George motorcycle community.

Both Hall and fellow motorcycle community member Randy Lamoreaux have big hearts.

They are working to put together a fundraiser for Emmaline's family. The event is slated to take place on Saturday September 16th, at the Zion Harley Davidson, beginning at 9 a.m.

"Our end goal is to be able to hand the mother a check to help out with the things that she needs," said Hall. "I don't think anybody ever has to go through something like this alone that the community will pull together and support any way they can."

READ: St. George toddler gives life to others through organ donation after tragic death

Following her death, two families have been given hope through Emmaline's gift of organ donation. One baby, according to Teeples, received Emmaline's heart.

It's something that brings comfort to Emmaline's family, during an incredibly difficult time.

"Knowing that her strong spirited heart is still beating in this world, that heart needed to go on and it survived a lot," said Teeples.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to support Emmaline's family.