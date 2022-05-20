Family, friends raise money for Springville teen shot by ex-boyfriend

SPRINGVILLE, Utah — Friends of a 17-year-old Springville girl killed by an ex-boyfriend are attempting to raise money for her funeral expenses.

Lily Conroy was shot by Masao Kaanga while the two were at Hobble Creek Park on Wednesday. Kaanga was found dead at the scene, while Conroy was taken to a hospital where she remains on life support so that her organs can be donated.

According to a GoFundMe page in Lily's name, she leaves behind her parents and two younger sisters. The page is hoping to raise up to $20,000 for Lily's burial.

"Everyone in the community is shocked and saddened by this tragedy that has affected so many. Please consider donating to show your love and support for this family and the horror they are living as they face multiple medical and funeral expenses," the page reads.

A vigil was held Thursday night in Springville for families and friends of the two teens involved.

“That's all we can do right now is just love them," he said. “Wonderful families. They've been a part of this community for many, many years and very well respected, loved by everyone, as well as their children. Just amazing people.”