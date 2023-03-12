Family hopes to rebuild Cache County home following deadly explosion

CACHE COUNTY, Utah — The family whose Cache County home exploded Thursday, killing one and injuring two others, hopes to rebuild their house, but is looking for help to pay medical and funeral expenses.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the Mullin family following the deadly incident near Newton that killed John Mullin. His wife, Caryn, and son, Joshua, were badly burned and hospitalized after being rescued.

John Mullin's body was found hours later after being thrown from the house during the explosion.

Money raised will also go to help with medical expenses for the injured dogs found on the property. The Mullin family were licensed professional dog breeders, and some of the animals were severely injured in the explosion.

Officials have yet to announce the cause of the explosion, but the GoFundMe page says the family was "sitting down to dinner" when it occurred.

An investigation into the explosion is still ongoing.