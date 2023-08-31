Family mourning after dog dies from toxic algal bloom in Utah Lake

UTAH LAKE, Utah — You can still see the prints where Pitbull-Lab mix, Toby, was walking along the Utah Lake shore Saturday.

"We weren't coming here to get in the water," said one of Toby's owners, Brandee Wing, we were just walking along here."

Brandee Wing can't hold back her tears, remembering what happened to her family's loyal companion.

"Excessive vomiting, he was very dehydrated, his skin was tinting, his skin was so loose from tinting, he was very lethargic, and he had like a mini seizure and that's what got me wondering what's going on what sickness." Wing said.

Wing says within an hour of arriving at the vet, Toby died from toxin poisoning. Wing didn't even realize Toby had contact with a harmful algal bloom.

Ashley Sumner, a spokesperson with the Department of Environmental Quality, says harmful algal blooms can look like a lot of different things.

"Spilled paint, grass clippings, it can be in large surface scum," Sumner said. "The bloom can move so much within the water column, the recommend in these toxin levels, which is why there is a warning in place by the Utah County Health Department, we recommend not having any contact with the water."

There are harmful algal bloom warning signs at the eight Utah Lake locations that are easily accessible, and others are added where needed, but Wing thought those weren't enough, so she crafted her own.

"I decided there needed to be a more graphic sign to let people know this is very fatal, it will not just make them sick, it will kill your dog," Wing said. "I wouldn't have even gotten out of the truck if there was a sign like mine down by the water."

Nothing can bring Toby back, but Wing's taking every opportunity to warn others about the dangers of harmful algal blooms.

"Don't bring your dogs, even if it's a regular thing you can do and you're used to it," said Wing. "Even if you think you can see the algae blooms you can't see what's underneath the water."

The Utah Department of Environmental Quality is encouraging everyone to visit habs.utah.org to check warning advisories and water quality before heading out to recreate on lakes this holiday weekend.