Family mourns loss of son, older brother, Marine, future missionary killed by speeding dirt bike

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah — The family of a 19-year-old who was hit and killed by a dirt bike in Eagle Mountain is grieving the loss of the young man, who they say was kind, selfless and forgiving.

Caelan Lewis was walking in a crosswalk at Porters Crossing Parkway at Evans Ranch Drive Friday afternoon when a 14-year-old riding a dirt bike hit him, causing fatal injuries. Police said the teen was riding at extremely high speeds, ran the stop sign at the intersection, and wasn't supposed to be driving the bike on public streets.

While Lewis' family said they are not ready to speak about the tragic loss at this time, they sent a written statement to FOX 13 News.

"Caelan was a very kind and generous young man that put the welfare of others first before himself. We are devastated at his loss and the knowledge that his little sister will be growing up without her older brother. He would forgive people whole-heartedly and defend others vigorously," the family's message read. "He leaves in his wake a gaping hole in the hearts of family and friends."

Lewis was a U.S. Marine, who enlisted as a reservist during his senior year at Cedar Valley High School. He left home for training in July and returned just before Christmas, his family said.

His family said he was planning to serve a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and hoped to submit his papers in about a year after saving up some money.

Lewis loved sword fighting, martial arts, ballroom dancing, reading, and gaming with his friends.