Family mourns loss of teen drowned at Pineview Reservoir

WEBER COUNTY, Utah — The family of 16-year-old Jesus Arturo Melendrez is mourning after the teenager drowned Sunday at Pineview Reservoir.

Jesus was out having fun with friends when they tried swimming across the the reservoir and he decided he couldn't make it and tried to turn around, but went under and never resurfaced, according to his family and authorities.

Rescue crews searched for the teen from about 5:45 p.m. Sunday through 1 a.m. and then started back Monday morning at 7 a.m., until his body was recovered around 2:30 p.m.

The family created a GoFundMe to help Jesus' mother, three brothers, and sister. The GoFundMe page said that the family has no insurance to help with the burial.

Our family would appreciate any donations and all of your prayers.

Sunday’s drowning marks the fourth deadly drowning at Pineview Reservoir this summer. Previously, there hadn’t been a fatal drowning at the reservoir since 2017.

Local leaders, alongside federal forest service members, are actively looking at ways to help stop the troubling trend.